Horse Racing: Emelda fancied for Mysuru feature

Published Date - 05:18 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Mysuru: The B Suresh-trained Emelda, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the HH Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Memorial Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I, rated 80 and above, the feature event of the opening day of the Mysore regular season here on Thursday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Eye The Mind 1, Lucky Sun 2, White Lies 3

2. Come Alive 1, Samay Balwaan 2, Kings Command 3

3. KingoftheJungle 1, Country’s Flash 2, Aquila D’ Oro 3

4. Flash Bond 1, Sound Of Canon’s 2, Rising Sun 3

5. Emelda 1, Nothing To Worry 2, Make My Way 3

6. Aurele 1, Forest View 2, Coyote Girl 3

7. Festive Star 1, Percivale 2, Code Of Honour 3

Day’s Best: Emelda.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.