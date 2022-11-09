Horse Racing: Euphoric fancied for Chennai feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:39 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Chennai: The A Jodha-trained Euphoric is in fine condition and may easily overpower his twelve rivals in the Supervite Handicap 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85, Class-II, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Catalyst 1, Wise Don 2, Welcome Chakkaram 3

2. Royal Pearl 1, Vulcanic 2, Martingale 3

3. Laudree 1, Sacre Couer 2, Royal Symbol 3

4. Attenborough 1, Lebua 2, Anatolia 3

5. Euphoric 1, Gallantry 2, Fun Storm 3

6. Constant Variable 1, Diamond And Pearls 2, Succession 3

7. Lady Cadet 1, La Jefa 2, Supreme Dance 3

8. Rubirosa 1, Memory Lane 2, Abilitare 3

Day’s Best: Lady Cadet.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.