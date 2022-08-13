Horse Racing: Falcon Edge races to victory in Royal Revive Plate

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar guided the RH Sequeira-trained Falcon Edge to victory in the Royal Revive Plate 1400 metres, the feature event of the races at the Malakpet Racecourse, here on Saturday.

RESULTS:

1. Mysterious Angel (1), Bellagio (2), Baisa (3), Coming Home (4).

W-Rs.-34, SHP-Rs. 30, P-Rs.15, 13, 31, THP-Rs. 78, SHW-Rs.16 & 11, F-Rs. 75, Q-Rs. 33, T-Rs. 1,505.

2. Winning Streak (1), Team Player (2), Explosive (3), Superstellar (4).

W-Rs.-41, SHP-Rs. 53, P-Rs.12, 15, 13, THP-Rs. 43, SHW –Rs. 24 & 31, F-Rs. 295, Q-Rs. 143, T-Rs. 1,257.

3. Dr Dee Dee (1), Avancia (2), Protocol (3), Alpine Girl (4).

W-Rs.-13, SHP-Rs. 111, P-Rs. 12, 34, 19, THP-Rs. 55, SHW-Rs. 11 & 74. F=Rs. 140, Q-Rs. 125, T-Rs. 640.

4. Super Angel (1), Mark My Day (2), Staridar (3), Royal Grace (4).

W-Rs.- 24, SHP-Rs. 55 , P-Rs.13, 20, 36, THP-Rs. 90, SHW-Rs.16 & 14, F-Rs. 88, Q-Rs. 63, T-Rs. 1,510.

5. Falcon Edge (1), Peaky Blinders (2), Stunning Force (3), Xfinity (4).

W-Rs.- 18, SHP-Rs. 93, P-Rs. 13, 23, 32, THP-Rs. 68, SHW-Rs. 10 & 33, F-Rs. 141, Q-Rs. 96, T-Rs. 1,322.

76. Sun Dancer (1), Prime Gardenia (2), Linewiler (3), Queen Blossom (4).

W-Rs.-36, SHP-Rs. 126, P-Rs.14, 43, 14, THP-Rs. 60, SHW-Rs. 17 & 58, F-Rs. 1,447, Q-Rs. 876, T-Rs. 4,369.

Jackpot: 30% Rs. 183/-(Winning tickets 851).

Jackpot: 70% Rs. 1,709/-(Winning tickets 213).

Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 254/-(Winning tickets 529).

1st Treble: Paid Rs. 309/-(Winning tickets 156).

2nd Treble: Paid Rs. 147/-(Winning tickets 428).