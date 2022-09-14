Horse Racing: Gods Plan has the edge in Chennai feature

Chennai: The R Ramanathan-trained Gods Plan looks good in the Madras Race Club Trophy
1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 80 and Above Class-I, the feature event of the races to be held on Thursday.
False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.45 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Illustrious Ruler 1, Golden Strike 2, Kings Show 3
2. Angel Light 1, Royal Treasure 2, Turf Beauty 3
3. Sabatini 1, Lakshanam 2, Royal Pearl 3
4. Nightjar 1, Romualdo 2, Berrettini 3
5. Gods Plan 1, Historian 2, Storm Breaker 3
6. Sasakwa 1, Angel Heart 2, Oscars Thunder 3
7. Beejay 1, Rhiannon 2, Undeniable 3
8. Tudor 1, Dark Son 2, Skylight 3
Day’s Best: Beejay.
Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.
First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.