Horse Racing: Gods Plan has the edge in Chennai feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:28 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

Chennai: The R Ramanathan-trained Gods Plan looks good in the Madras Race Club Trophy

1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 80 and Above Class-I, the feature event of the races to be held on Thursday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.45 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Illustrious Ruler 1, Golden Strike 2, Kings Show 3

2. Angel Light 1, Royal Treasure 2, Turf Beauty 3

3. Sabatini 1, Lakshanam 2, Royal Pearl 3

4. Nightjar 1, Romualdo 2, Berrettini 3

5. Gods Plan 1, Historian 2, Storm Breaker 3

6. Sasakwa 1, Angel Heart 2, Oscars Thunder 3

7. Beejay 1, Rhiannon 2, Undeniable 3

8. Tudor 1, Dark Son 2, Skylight 3

Day’s Best: Beejay.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.