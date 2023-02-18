Horse Racing: Huntingdon, Winning Streak shine in trials

Published Date - 06:09 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Hyderabad: Huntingdon, Winning Streak & Thanks impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday.

SAND:

600m:

Lifetime (Apprentice) 47, moved easy. Siddharth (RB) 47.5, moved freely. Temptations (Apprentice) 46, handy. Lady Racines (AA Vikrant) 45, moved well. Rival (Santhosh Raj) & Tortilla Chip (RB) 46, former moved well.

800m:

Great Giver (Surya Prakash) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. Morior Invictus (AA Vikrant) 59, 600/45, well in hand. 3y-(Roderic O’Connor/Book Thief) (Aneel) 1-1, 600/45, handy. Above The Law (RB) 58, 600/44, good. Bold Beauty (Santhosh Raj) 1-3, 600/46, handy. Thanks (Apprentice) 57, 600/44, worked well. Moon Walk (B Nikhil) 59, 600/45, moved well. Flying Hooves (RB) & Blast In Class (Santhosh Raj) 1-0, 600/45, pair finished level.

1000m:

Laurus (Madhu Babu) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, handy. Brooklyn Beauty (Trainer) & Beauty Flame (Santhosh Raj) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, pair finished level. Pontefract (Apprentice) & Royal Queen (Afroz Khan) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/45, former moved well. Baisa (Abhay Singh) & Australia (Kiran Naidu) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair moved neck and neck. Huntingdon (Afroz Khan) & Winning Streak (Rafique Sk) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a fit pair. Colt Pistol (Apprentice) & NRI Sport (G Naresh) 1-17, (From 1000/400) 45, moved together.