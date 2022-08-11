Horse Racing: Lake Tahoe has the edge in Bengaluru feature

Bengaluru: The Darius Byramji-trained Lake Tahoe appeals most in a small field of five runners in the Governor’s Cup (Grade III) 2400 metres, Terms for horses 4 years old and over, the feature event of the races to be held on Friday.

False rails will be declared on race day. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Tyto Alba 1, Activated 2, Bramastram 3

2. Aldgate 1, Monteverdi 2, Tignanello 3

3. Imperial Power 1, Moon’s Blessing 2, Devils Magic 3

4. Caracas 1, Promise Kept 2, Prince Abir 3

5. Lake Tahoe 1, Giant Star 2, Truly Epic 3

6. Golden Time 1, Impeccable 2, Osiris 3

7. Inyouwebelieve 1, Montelena 2, Aquila 3

8. Chisox 1, Southern Power 2, Baltimore 3

Day’s Best: Aldgate.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.