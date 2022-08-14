Horse Racing: Lifes Song has the edge in Independence Cup

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:15 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The RH Sequeira-trained Lifes Song, who recorded an impressive win over a sprint, should have a decisive say in the Independence Cup 1200 metres, Category-II a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65, the feature in small card of six events of the races to be held here on Monday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.10 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Yaletown 1, City Cruise 2, Resurgence 3

2. Starwalt 1, Isra 2, Mireya 3

3. Black Onyx 1, Quality Warrior 2, Siyavash 3

4. Lamha 1, Galwan 2, Miss Marvellous 3

5. Lifes Song 1, Blue Origin 2, Amyra 3

6. Good Tidings 1, Battle Ready 2, NRI Secret 3

Day’s Best: Lifes Song.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.