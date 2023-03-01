Horse Racing: Malaala has the edge in the Hyderabad feature

R. H. Sequeira-trained Malaala, looks set to make amends in the upper division of the Poet’s Dream Plate 1400 metres
Hyderabad: R. H. Sequeira-trained Malaala, looks set to make amends in the upper division of the Poet’s Dream Plate 1400 metres, a handicap for horses 5 year olds and upward the feature event of the extra day races to be held here on Thursday.
No false rails.
First race starts at 12.50 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Top Diamond 1, Power Ranger 2, Ok Boss 3
2. Santa Barbara 1, Ice Blue 2, Toffee 3
3. Salisbury 1, Hot Seat 2, Spectacular Cruise 3
4. Yaletown 1, Ayur Tej 2, Pancho 3
5. Malaala 1, NRI Sport 2, City Of Blessing 3
6. Classical Music 1, Delhi Heights 2, Shubhrak 3
7. Advance Guard 1, Akash 2, Blast In Class 3
8. Galwan 1, See My Spark 2, Classy Dame 3
9. Jack Daniel 1, Life Is Good 2, Honourable Lady 3
Day’s Best: Malaala.
First Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5.
Second Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.
First Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.
Second Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.
3rd Treble: 7, 8 & 9.