Horse Racing: Malaala has the edge in the Hyderabad feature

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Hyderabad: R. H. Sequeira-trained Malaala, looks set to make amends in the upper division of the Poet’s Dream Plate 1400 metres, a handicap for horses 5 year olds and upward the feature event of the extra day races to be held here on Thursday.

No false rails.

First race starts at 12.50 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Top Diamond 1, Power Ranger 2, Ok Boss 3

2. Santa Barbara 1, Ice Blue 2, Toffee 3

3. Salisbury 1, Hot Seat 2, Spectacular Cruise 3

4. Yaletown 1, Ayur Tej 2, Pancho 3

5. Malaala 1, NRI Sport 2, City Of Blessing 3

6. Classical Music 1, Delhi Heights 2, Shubhrak 3

7. Advance Guard 1, Akash 2, Blast In Class 3

8. Galwan 1, See My Spark 2, Classy Dame 3

9. Jack Daniel 1, Life Is Good 2, Honourable Lady 3

Day’s Best: Malaala.

First Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5.

Second Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

First Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

Second Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

3rd Treble: 7, 8 & 9.