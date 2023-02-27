Horse Racing: Ashwa Tenjing fancied for Delhi feature

The A Khan-trained Ashwa Tenjing looks good in the Hyderabad Race Club Cup 1400 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Representational Image

New Delhi: The A Khan-trained Ashwa Tenjing looks good in the Hyderabad Race Club Cup 1400 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I, rated 80 and above (Lower Class Eligible) the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Party Dreams 1, Molecule Boy 2, Rocket Pandey 3

2. Tristar 1, Deluxe 2, Oscars Thunder 3

3. Colonel Harty 1, Ashrafi 2, The Powerfulranger 3

4. Bagi 1, Manali 2, Horse O’War 3

5. Midnight Hawk 1, Golden Dragon 2, Ashwa Frankie 3

6. Ashwa Tenjing 1, Hukamori 2, The Cheetah 3

7. Personal 1, She Knows 2, Shwetamber 3

Day’s Best: Ashwa Tenjing.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 5, 6 & 7.