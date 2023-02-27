Horse Racing: Huntingdon wins feature event

S Saqlain guided the Leo D’Silva-trained Huntingdon to victory in the Royal Arion Club Million 1600 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:41 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: S Saqlain guided the Leo D’Silva-trained Huntingdon to victory in the Royal Arion Club Million 1600 metres, the feature event of the concluding day’s races of the Hyderabad Winter Meeting held here on Monday.

RESULTS:

1. Special Effort (1), Good Day (2), Canterbury (3), Janasu (4).

W-Rs.- 63, SHP-Rs. 33, P-Rs.24, 12, 15, THP-Rs. 63, SHW-Rs. 38 & 26, F-Rs. 202, Q-Rs. 143, T-Rs. 1,078.

2. Tripurari (1), Blast In Class (2), The Hambone (3), Gaugain (4).

W-Rs.- 26, SHP-Rs. 51, P-Rs. 12, 21, 16, THP-Rs. 46, SHW –Rs. 16 & 26, F-Rs. 143, Q-Rs. 68, T-Rs. 829.

3. True Marshal (1), Top In Class (2), Morior Invictus (3), Southern Act (4).

W-Rs.- 12, SHP-Rs. 164, P-Rs. 11, 31, 40, THP-Rs. 79, SHW-Rs. 11 & 95, F-Rs. 121, Q-Rs. 140, T-Rs. 1,168.

4. My Way Or Highway (1), Challenger (2), It’s My Life (3), Honourable Lady (4).

W-Rs.- 26, SHP-Rs. 51 , P-Rs. 12, 15, 18, THP-Rs. 56, SHW-Rs. 19 & 14, F-Rs. 97, Q-Rs. 60, T-Rs. 375.

5. Miss Little Angel (1), La Mirage (2), Starwalt (3), N R I Sport (4).

W-Rs.-94, SHP-Rs. 36, P-Rs. 21, 12, 46, THP-Rs. 146, SHW-Rs. 40 & 13, F-Rs. 294, Q-Rs. 81, T-Rs. 10,438.

6. N R I Ultrapower (1), Das (2), Clefairy (3), Role Model (4).

W-Rs.- 64, SHP-Rs. 41, P-Rs. 22, 17, 20 THP-Rs. 53, SHW-Rs. 36 & 17, F-Rs. 363, Q-Rs. 174. T-Rs. 1,685.

7. Kingston (1), General Atlantic (2), Ashwa Morocco (3), Watch My Stride (4).

W-Rs.- 90, SHP-Rs. 100, P-Rs. 25, 31, 15, THP-Rs. 58, SHW-Rs. 30 & 55, F-Rs. 1,137, Q-Rs. 402, T-Rs. 6,880.

8. Huntingdon (1), N R I Doublepower (2), Truth (3), Encore (4).

W-Rs.- 110, SHP-Rs. 33, P-Rs. 29, 12, 18 THP-Rs. 48, SHW-Rs. 65 & 17, F-Rs. 375, Q-Rs. 161. T-Rs. 4,179.

9. N R I Fantasy (1), Hot Seat (2), Top Diamond (3), Happy Go Lucky (4).

W-Rs.- 27, SHP-Rs. 100, P-Rs. 15, 46, 16 THP-Rs. 54, SHW-Rs. 15 & 60, F-Rs. 620, Q-Rs. 322. T-Rs. 1,938.

Also Read Horse Racing: Life Is Good and Quality Warrior shine in trials

1st Jackpot: 70% Rs. 39,573/-(Winning tickets 2).

1st Jackpot: 30% Rs. 565/-(Winning tickets 60).

2nd Jackpot: 70% Rs. 6,14,176/-(c/o).

2nd Jackpot: 30% Rs. 65,804/-(Winning tickets 4).

1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 3,314/-(Winning tickets 19).

2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 26,832/-(Winning tickets 6).

First Treble: Paid Rs. 897/-(Winning tickets 22).

Second Treble: Paid Rs. 3,246/-(Winning tickets 12).

Third Treble: Paid Rs. 4,371/- (Winnimg tickets 19).