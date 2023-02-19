| Horse Racing Nri Sport Soloist Impress In Trials At Malakpet Race Course

Hyderabad: NRI Sport and Soloist worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Sunday.

SAND:

600m:

Hemping Vazra (Afroz Khan) 48, moved easy.

800m:

Toque Blanche (Santhosh Raj) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Unmatched (Rafique Sk) 59, 600/45, good. Tripurari (Ex: Big Boy) (Dhanu Singh) 1-0, 600/46, handy.

1000m:

Inderdhanush (Madhu Babu) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Soloist (Abhay Singh) & Crimson Rose (Madhu Babu) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, former good. Rival (RB) & Blast In Class (Santhosh Raj) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/44, pair well in hand.

Santa Barbara (Afroz Khan) & Worcester (Rafique Sk) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, pair finished level. Beauty Flame (Trainer) & Brooklyn Beauty (Santhosh Raj) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, pair moved well. NRI Sport (G Naresh) & 3y-(Saamidd/Perpetual Glor) (Apprentice) 1-14, 800/59, 600/43, former good.