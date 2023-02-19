Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Home | Sport | Horse Racing Nri Sport Soloist Impress In Trials At Malakpet Race Course

Horse Racing: NRI Sport, Soloist impress in trials at Malakpet Race Course

NRI Sport and Soloist worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:20 PM, Sun - 19 February 23
Horse Racing: NRI Sport, Soloist impress in trials at Malakpet Race Course
Representational Image

Hyderabad: NRI Sport and Soloist worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Sunday.

SAND:
600m:
Hemping Vazra (Afroz Khan) 48, moved easy.

800m:
Toque Blanche (Santhosh Raj) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Unmatched (Rafique Sk) 59, 600/45, good. Tripurari (Ex: Big Boy) (Dhanu Singh) 1-0, 600/46, handy.

1000m:
Inderdhanush (Madhu Babu) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Soloist (Abhay Singh) & Crimson Rose (Madhu Babu) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, former good. Rival (RB) & Blast In Class (Santhosh Raj) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/44, pair well in hand.

Santa Barbara (Afroz Khan) & Worcester (Rafique Sk) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, pair finished level. Beauty Flame (Trainer) & Brooklyn Beauty (Santhosh Raj) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, pair moved well. NRI Sport (G Naresh) & 3y-(Saamidd/Perpetual Glor) (Apprentice) 1-14, 800/59, 600/43, former good.

Related News

Latest News