Horse Racing: O Hansini fancied for Mysuru feature

The Rakesh-trained O Hansini looks good in the Nagarjunasagar Trophy 1200 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Representational Image

Mysuru: The Rakesh-trained O Hansini looks good in the Nagarjunasagar Trophy 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 and above in Class-II, in a big field of fifteen runners the feature event of the races to be held on Wednesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Vijaya Surabhi 1, Shivalik Emperor 2, Diva In Gold 3

2. Vandan 1, Wind Whistler 2, NRI Plan 3

3. Country’s Major 1, Come Alive 2, Fifty Grand 3

4. Lucky Sun 1, Sweeter Than Honey 2, Lucky One 3

5. D Jani 1, Biometric 2, Perfect Perfecto 3

6. O Hansini 1, Coastal Cruise 2, Wild Spell 3

7. Amazonia 1, Heroism 2, Imperius 3

8. Vijaya Falcon 1, Catalina 2, Mystic Divine 3

Day’s Best: O Hansini.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.