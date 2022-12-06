Horse Racing: O Hansini fancied for Mysuru feature

The Rakesh-trained O Hansini looks good in the Nagarjunasagar Trophy 1200 metres
Mysuru: The Rakesh-trained O Hansini looks good in the Nagarjunasagar Trophy 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 and above in Class-II, in a big field of fifteen runners the feature event of the races to be held on Wednesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Vijaya Surabhi 1, Shivalik Emperor 2, Diva In Gold 3
2. Vandan 1, Wind Whistler 2, NRI Plan 3
3. Country’s Major 1, Come Alive 2, Fifty Grand 3
4. Lucky Sun 1, Sweeter Than Honey 2, Lucky One 3
5. D Jani 1, Biometric 2, Perfect Perfecto 3
6. O Hansini 1, Coastal Cruise 2, Wild Spell 3
7. Amazonia 1, Heroism 2, Imperius 3
8. Vijaya Falcon 1, Catalina 2, Mystic Divine 3
Day’s Best: O Hansini.
Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.