Horse Racing: Path Of Peace, Xfinity & Grand Duke shine in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:30 PM, Mon - 24 October 22

Hyderabad: Path Of Peace, Xfinity & Grand Duke pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday morning.

SAND

600m:

NRI Majestic (RB) 46, moved easy. Varenna (Apprentice) 46.5, moved freely. Creative Art (Trainer) & Unsung Hero (RB) 46, pair handy.

800m:

Sundance Kid (Madhu Babu) 58, 600/44, moved well. Black Onyx (Dhanu Singh) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely. Resurgence (Surya Prakash) 1-1, 600/45, moved well.

1000m:

That’s My Way (Surya Prakash)1-14, 800/58, 600/44, good. Path Of Peace (P Ajeeth K) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, pleased. Beauty On Parade (AA Vikrant) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, handy. Xfinity (P Ajeeth K) 1-13, 800/57, 600/42, worked well. Dream Station (Madhu Babu) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand. Grand Duke (RS Jodha) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well. Scramjet (Santhosh Raj) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/46, handy.