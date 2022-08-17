| Horse Racing Peyo Has The Edge In Bengaluru Feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:27 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Bengaluru: The S Narredu-trained Peyo, who maintains form, may repeat in the Kunigal Stud Stakes 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 45 to 65, 4 year old and over, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday.

False rails will be declared on race day. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Red Lucifer 1, Sling Shot 2, The Omega Man 3

2. Ocean Dunes 1, Sky Princess 2, Altair 3

3. Splendido 1, Stormwatch 2, Siege Courageous 3

4. Peyo 1, Douglas 2, Millbrook 3

5. Domingo 1, Kulsum 2, Serdar 3

6. La Reina 1, Peridot 2, Tranquilo 3

7. Divine Blessings 1, Mark One 2, Flying Quest 3

8. Super Ruffian 1, Don’s Den 2, Speed Seven 3

Day’s Best: Domingo.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.