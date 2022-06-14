Horse Racing: Priceless Gold fancied for Mysuru feature

Mysuru: The Rajesh Narredu-trained Priceless Gold, who worked well, is expected to have a bold show in the Cauveri Million 1400 metres, terms for horses 4 years old and over, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Shivalik Sound 1, Saint Lucia 2, Break Away 3

2. Santorini 1, D Lord 2, Come Alive 3

3. D Durga 1, King’s Command 2, Power Of Thea 3

4. Priceless Gold 1, My Opinion 2, Bellator 3

5. Tracer Bullet 1, Court Jester 2, Abhinandan 3

6. Drusilla 1, D Brother 2, Tia Maria 3

Day’s Best: Priceless Gold.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.