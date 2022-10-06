Horse Racing: Ravishing Form fancied for Mysuru feature

Mysuru: The Parvati Byramji-trained Ravishing Form, who maintains good form, may repeat in the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club Mysore 2000 Guineas (Grade III), terms for horses 3 years old only, the feature event of the races here on Friday. No false rails. The first race starts at 1.00 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. News Maker 1, Like My Daddy 2, Southernaristocrat 3
2. Emeraldo 1, Areca Angel 2, Romantic Heart 3
3. Hurrem 1, Stars Above 2, Omerta 3
4. Altair 1, Supreme Angel 2, Altair 3
5. Capable 1, Southern Power 2, Dornish 3
6. Caracas 1, Peyo 2, Cletus 3
7. Ravishing Form 1, Once You Go Black 2, Sucre 3
8. Star Admiral 1, Eye The Mind 2, Indian Patriot 3
9. Anne Boleyn 1, Chisox 2, Gold Gray 3
Day’s Best: Caracas.
Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.
Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.
Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.