Horse Racing: Redoubtable fancied for Kolkata feature

Kolkata: The Rutherford-trained Redoubtable looks set to win the Sana Cup 2000 metres, a handicap for horses rated 81 and above, rated 61-86 eligible in a small field of four runners, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday.
No false rails. The first race starts at 2.15 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Stockbridge 1, D Knight Mysore 2, Basharat 3
2. Whistle Blower 1, Exotique 2, Livisilla 3
3. Sea Dragon 1, Randolph 2, El Patron 3
4. Dr Doom 1, Southern Lad 2, Musical Sound 3
5. Redoubtable 1, Consigliori 2
6. Kiefer 1, Roka 2, Sicily 3
Day’s Best: Stockbridge.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.