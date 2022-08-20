Horse Racing: Scramjet wins Belmont Prince Plate

Hyderabad: P Sai Kumar guided the KSV Pradad Raju-trained Scramjet to victory in the Belmont Prince Plate 1600 metres, the feature event of the races at the Malakpet Race course, here on Saturday.

1. Elusive (1), Strauss (2), Temptations (3), Life’s Living (4).

W-Rs.-15, SHP-Rs. 30, P-Rs.12, 12, 12, THP-Rs. 34, SHW-Rs.13 & 17, F-Rs. 39, Q-Rs. 23, T-Rs. 73.

2. Briar Ridge (1), Theo’s Choice (2), Malibu (3), Akash (4).

W-Rs.- 34, SHP-Rs. 77, P-Rs.14, 19, 12, THP-Rs. 49, SHW –Rs. 20 & 51, F-Rs. 390, Q-Rs. 260, T-Rs. 766.

3. Pleroma (1), Southern Act (2), Best Buddy (3), Stag’s Leap (4).

W-Rs.-19, SHP-Rs. 84, P-Rs. 12, 22, 14, THP-Rs. 46, SHW-Rs. 13 & 75. F=Rs. 135, Q-Rs. 125, T-Rs. 599.

4. N R I Infinity (1), Icicle (2), Show Me Your Walk (3), Painted Apache (4).

W-Rs.- 151, SHP-Rs. 34 , P-Rs.26, 11, 22, THP-Rs. 58, SHW-Rs.29 & 16, F-Rs. 412, Q-Rs. 138, T-Rs. 2,102.

5. Scramjet (1), Knight Templar (2), Premier Action (3), Top Secret (4).

W-Rs.- 17, SHP-Rs. 27, P-Rs. 12, 19, THP-Rs. 31, SHW-Rs. 13 & 15, F-Rs. 44, Q-Rs. 28, T-Rs. 159.

6. Turning Wheel (1), Dream Station (2), Cash Register (3), Ashwa Migsun (4).

W-Rs.-47, SHP-Rs. 46, P-Rs.15, 18, 30, THP-Rs. 82, SHW-Rs. 27 & 24, F-Rs. 270, Q-Rs. 137, T-Rs. 1,661.

Jackpot: 30% Rs. 450/-(Winning tickets 317).

Jackpot: 70% Rs. 7,408/-(Winning tickets 45).

Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 2,087/-(Winning tickets 42).

1st Treble: Paid Rs. 145/-(Winning tickets 331).

2nd Treble: Paid Rs. 1,690/-(Winning tickets 35).