Horse Racing: Shabelle fancied for Bengaluru feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:39 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Representational Image

Bengaluru: The Sulaiman S Attaollahi-trained Shabelle should have a bold show in the Bangalore Summer Million (Grade-III) 1600 metres, terms for horses 3 year old, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday.

False rails will be declared on race day. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Red Lucifer 1, Blazing Engine 2, Tiger Returns 3

2. My Solitaire 1, Mandela 2, Stars Above 3

3. Pink Jasmine 1, Divine Ray 2, Imperial Blue 3

4. Star Admiral 1, Empire Of Dreams 2, Listen To Me 3

5. De Villiers 1, Thousand Words 2, Tactical Command 3

6. Shabelle 1, Ravishing Form 2, Polished Girl 3

7. The Inheritor 1, Aztec Queen 2, General Patton 3

8. Domina 1, Lady Supremos 2, Debonair 3

9. She’s All Class 1, Solo Prince 2, Foveal Vision 3

Day’s Best: De Villiers.

Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, & 9.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.