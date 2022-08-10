Horse Racing: Shabelle fancied for Bengaluru feature

Bengaluru: The Sulaiman S Attaollahi-trained Shabelle should have a bold show in the Bangalore Summer Million (Grade-III) 1600 metres, terms for horses 3 year old, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday.
False rails will be declared on race day. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Red Lucifer 1, Blazing Engine 2, Tiger Returns 3
2. My Solitaire 1, Mandela 2, Stars Above 3
3. Pink Jasmine 1, Divine Ray 2, Imperial Blue 3
4. Star Admiral 1, Empire Of Dreams 2, Listen To Me 3
5. De Villiers 1, Thousand Words 2, Tactical Command 3
6. Shabelle 1, Ravishing Form 2, Polished Girl 3
7. The Inheritor 1, Aztec Queen 2, General Patton 3
8. Domina 1, Lady Supremos 2, Debonair 3
9. She’s All Class 1, Solo Prince 2, Foveal Vision 3
Day’s Best: De Villiers.
Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.
Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, & 9.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.
Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.