Horse Racing: Smashing Blue fancied for Hyderabad feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The RH Sequeira-trained Smashing Blue holds an edge over others to win the Mica Emperor Plate 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 80 and above (Horses rated 60 and above are also eligible), the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. White Roses 1, Swiss Girl 2, Speaking Of Love 3

2. Laurus 1, Exotic Dancer 2, I Am Superman 3

3. Nugget 1, The Akhanda 2, Philanthropist 3

4. Visionary 1, Malaala 2, OK Boss 3

5. Fire Power 1, Ashwa Raudee 2, Bold Bidding 3

6. Smashing Blue 1, Lagos 2, Scramjet 3

7. Amalfitana 1, Aiza 2, Challenger 3

Day’s Best: Nugget.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Mini Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, & 4.

Second Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.