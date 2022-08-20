Horse Racing: Snowfall fancied for Pune feature

Published Date - 05:17 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Pune: The Altaf Hussain-trained Snowfall is fancied to win the FD Wadia Trophy (Grade-3) 1400 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only in a small field of four runners, the feature card of eight framed for races to be held here on False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Sinner 1, Sandman 2, Fairmont 3

2. Northern Lights 1, Caprisca 2, Victorious Sermon 3

3. Lord And Master 1, Majestic Warrior 2, Flaming Fire 3

4. Gimme 1, Venus 2, Dyf 3

5. Raffaello 1, Dali Swirl 2, Baby Bazooka 3

6. Snowfall 1, Lady Cadet 2

7. Distinction 1, Mozelle 2, Goldiva 3

8. Commandment 1, Tristar 2, Vikramaditya 3

Day’s Best: Lord And Master.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.