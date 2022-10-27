Horse Racing: Juliette fancied for Pune feature

Pune: The Karthik Ganapathy-trained Juliette may make amends in the Teena Katrak Memorial R.W.I.T.C. Ltd Trophy (Grade-2) 2000 metres, terms for horses 4 years old and upward in a small field of five runners the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Alpine Star 1, Zukor 2, Prince Igor 3

2. Beyond Measure 1, Starry Spirit 2, Murwara Princess 3

3. Successor 1, Giant Star 2, One Wish 3

4. Tasman 1, Periwinkle 2, Speculator 3

5. Dali Swirl 1, Remus 2, Own Voice 3

6. Juliette 1, Forest Flame 2

7. Jerusalam 1, Zborowski 2, Alpha Gene 3

8. Almas 1, Pisa 2, Sky Hawk 3

Day’s Best: Juliette.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.