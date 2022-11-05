Horse Racing: Mojito fancied for Pune feature

(Representational Image) The AM Jadhav-trained Mojito may make amends in the General Rajendrasinhji Million 1600 metres

Pune: The AM Jadhav-trained Mojito may make amends in the General Rajendrasinhji Million 1600 metres, Terms for horses 3 years old only in a small field of four runners, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Mozelle 1, Desert Fire 2, Majestic Warrior 3

2. Anoushka 1, Campaign 2, Lion King 3

3. Multiencrypted 1, Angels Trumpet 2, Power Of Thor 3

4. Raffaello 1, Teresita 2, Country Of Savoy 3

5. Liberation 1, Lord Fenicia 2, House Of Lords 3

6. Kariena 1, Adamas 2, Inamorata 3

7. Mojito 1, Coeur De Lion 2

8. Arbitrage 1, Mirae 2, Red Dust 3

9. Arcana 1, Sky Hawk 2, Impermanence 3

Day’s Best: Mojito.

First Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Second Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.