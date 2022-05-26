Horse Racing: Super Girl fancied for Ooty selections

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:58 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Representational Image

Ooty: The P Krishna-trained Super Girl, who maintains form, may repeat in the Madras Race Club Cup 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 80 and above the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 10.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Dominant 1, Wonderful Era 2, Symphony In Style 3

2. Break The Silence 1, Priceless Treasure 2, Benin Bronze 3

3. Emperor Ashoka 1, Annexed 2, First Empress 3

4. Diamond And Pearls 1, Constant Variable 2, Skylight 3

5. Super Girl 1, Mzilikazi 2, Alexandre Dumas 3

6. Current View 1, Gold Kite 2, Angavai 3

7. Sheer Elegance 1, Safety 2, The Rebel 3

8. Kings Walk 1, Dazzling Princess 2, Shivaratri 3

Day’s Best: Emperor Ashoka.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .