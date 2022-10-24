Horse Racing: Theon races to victory in Hyderabad feature

Hyderabad: PS Chouhan guided the Pesi Shroff-trained Theon to victory in the Golconda St Leger (Grade II) 2800 metres, the feature event of the races at the Malakpet Racecourse, here on Monday.

RESULTS:

1. Fly To The Stars (1), Spectacular Cruise (2), Quality Warrior (3), Sorry Darling (4).

W-Rs.- 22, SHP-Rs. 38, P-Rs.15, 14, 16, THP-Rs. 56, SHW-Rs. 20 & 13, F-Rs. 79, Q-Rs. 26, T-Rs. 177.

2. Yesterday (1), Arrowtown (2), Sucker Punch (3), New Hustle (4).

W-Rs.- 27, SHP-Rs. 33, P-Rs.14, 13, 63, THP-Rs. 141, SHW –Rs. 15 & 14, F-Rs. 74, Q-Rs. 40, T-Rs. 923.

3. Theon (1), Silvarius (2), Bold Bidding (3), W-Rs.- 11, SHP-Rs. 13, F=Rs. 12.

4. Bellaque (1), Wind Sprite (2), Life’s Living (3), Protocol (4).

W-Rs.- 51, SHP-Rs. 40, P-Rs. 14, 13, 18, THP-Rs. 52, SHW-Rs. 20 & 22, F=Rs. 142, Q-Rs. 67, T-Rs. 369.

5. Ashwa Morocco (1), Arthur (2), Mysterious Angel (3), Beauty Blaze (4).

Withdrawn: Angelita.

W-Rs.- 58, SHP-Rs. 31, P-Rs. 16, 12, 18, THP-Rs. 41, SHW-Rs. 26 & 13, F-Rs. 140, Q-Rs. 60, T-Rs. 689.

6. Alpine Girl (1), Sye Ra (2), Reining Queen (3), Malahat (4).

Withdrawn: First In Line.

W-Rs.- 35, SHP-Rs. 76, P-Rs.16, 39, 35, THP-Rs. 80, SHW-Rs. 18 & 39, F-Rs. 304, Q-Rs. 149, T-Rs. 1,900.

Jackpot: 70% Rs. 4,496/-(Winning tickets 72).

Jackpot: 30% Rs. 426/-(Winning tickets 325).

Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 820/-(Winning tickets 216).

First Treble: Paid Rs. 107/-(Winning tickets 443).

Second Treble: Paid Rs. 784/-(Winning tickets 101).