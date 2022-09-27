Horse Racing: Victory Parade, Starwalt, Dream Station shine in trials

Published Date - 01:17 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

Hyderabad: Victory Parade, Starwalt, Dream Station & Visionary impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND

600m:

Star Racer (Kuldeep Singh) 48, moved easy. Fly To The Stars (Deepak Singh) 48. Moved easy. Maximum Glamour (Deepak Singh) 48.5, handy. Pancho (Madhu Babu) 48, moved freely.

800m:

Arthur (Akshay Kumar) 1-3, 600/49, moved freely. Campania (P Ajeeth K) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Elusive (Akshay Kumar) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely. Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) 1-3, 600/48, handy. Lady Danger (Dhanu Singh) & Cape Town (Mohith Singh) 1-0, 600/45, pair finished level.

1000m:

Lightning Fairy (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well.

Visionary (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, pleased. Wallop And Gallop (Deepak Singh) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Life’s Living (Deepak Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Wind Sprite (BR Kumar) 1-19, (From 1000/400) 46, eased up. Archangels (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, looks well. Akash (Rafique Sk) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy. First In Class (Dhanu Singh) & Coming Home (Mohith Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair not extended. Starwalt (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57 600/44, in good form. Black Onyx (Dhanu Singh) & Top Secret (Mohith Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, former maintains form. Dream Station (Rohit Kumar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Victory Parade (Deepak Singh) & Spectacular Cruise (Rafique Sk) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44, former showed out. Arba Wahed Arba (Khurshad Alam) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. General Atlantic (B Nikhil) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well.

MONSOON OUTER RACE GRASS:

1000m:

New Hustle (B Nikhil) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41, handy. Survivor

(P Ajeeth K) 1-12, 800/57, 600/44, good. Stunning Force (Akshay Kumar) 1-7, 800/51, 600/40, well in hand. Exclusive Spark (Mohith Singh) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40, shaped well. Top In Class (Md Ismail) &

Hot Seat (Khurshad Alam) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39, former to note. Isra (Aneel) & Chuckit (Kuldeep Singh) 1-25, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/42,

former better.