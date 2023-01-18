Horse Racing: Winning Streak and Castlerock shine in trials

Hyderabad: Winning Streak and Castlerock pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday.

SAND:

600m:

Char Ek Char (Apprentice) (From 1000/400) 47, moved easy. Black Eagle (Gourav Singh) (From 1000/400) 46, eased up. Silver Lining (K Mukesh) (From 1200/600) 47, moved easy. Judgement (Abhay Singh) 49, moved freely. Arrowtown (Dhanu Singh) 47, strode

out well.

800m:

Voice Of A Dream (Apprentice) 1-0, 600/45, moved well. Castlerock (P Ajeeth K) 59, 600/44, handy. Sundance Kid (RB) 1-3, 600/48, moved easy. City Of Blessing (Santhosh Raj) 1-1, 600/45, moved well.

1000m:

Bangor On Dee (Rafique Sk) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Stag’s Leap (AA Vikrant) 1-19, 800/1-0, 600/46, well in hand. Picture Me (AA Vikrant) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, handy. NRI Ultrapower (Madhu Babu) 1-18, 800/1-1, 800/47, easy. Indian Temple (Dhanu Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well. Winning Streak (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Ivanhoe (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, looks well. Resurgence (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well.