Horticulture Department to provide training on urban farming in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:36 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

Are you interested in growing vegetables on a terrace, balcony, or in your backyard? Well, Telangana Horticulture Department has now come up with an initiative under which it will conduct a training programme on urban farming for interested individuals twice a month in the city.

“The department of horticulture is going to extend support to the interested households of twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on growing vegetables on terraces, balconies, and open places by conducting a training programme on urban farming every month on the second Saturday and fourth Saturday,” said the release.

It further noted that the training will be provided at Telangana Horticulture Training Institute at Nampally. The entry fee is Rs 100.

For more details, call +91 97053 84384/+91 76740 72539/+91 79977 24983.