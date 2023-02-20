Hot, sultry weather conditions to continue in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:22 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Hyderabad: Warm conditions continued in the city on Monday with the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weather station at Yousufguda recording a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius. The average temperature in the city has risen to 32 degrees Celsius.

According to India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H), such hot and sultry weather conditions are expected to continue over the next five days.

The summer heat had started setting in from February itself as the maximum temperature on February 13 had touched 35.6 degrees Celsius. Last year, the highest maximum temperature recorded for February was 35.0 degrees Celsius.

The all-time highest maximum temperature in February recorded in the city was 38.7 degrees Celsius on February 23, 2016.

The minimum temperature in the city is also likely to increase gradually over the week.