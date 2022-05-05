Hotter days ahead in Hyderabad; red alert issued for 4 districts in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:11 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Hyderabad: Another round of heatwave awaits Hyderabad as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a rise in maximum temperature from Saturday. After a two-day respite from the stifling heat due to summer rains, the temperature is likely to cross 41 degree Celsius and may touch 45 degree Celsius.

The weather department issued an orange alert or be prepared warning for the city till April 9. It indicates that the temperatures would be between 41 and 45 degree Celsius. However, some parts of the city are also likely to receive rains or thundershowers.

Besides, hotter-than-usual days are ahead for Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and Nirmal districts as IMD predicted that the temperature may reach 46 degree Celsius, and these places will have no rainfall till April 9. The weather department also issued a red alert for these districts.

On Thursday, till 8:30 am, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature was 20.4 degree Celsius.