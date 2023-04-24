How Artificial Intelligence will help to detect and treat cancer?

Researchers are doing experiments on how Artificial Intelligence(AI) can detect and predict cancer in its early stages, and the outcome is encouraging.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:44 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Hyderabad: Cancer is one of the scariest diseases because if it is detected there will be less chance to cure when it is not recognised until the last stage, and there is a chance of losing a life. In 2022, the cancer death rate is 21% and there are at least 34 new cases per day.

Detecting cancer in its early stages can save lives. But for the physician, it is hard to spot and predict cancers like lung, ovarian, and breast, even though we have high technology tools and machine learning like CT scans, MRIs, and endoscopies. In the majority of cases, lung cancer and breast cancer are recognised in the fourth stage, where it would be too late for treatment.

So to get a solution to detect cancer in its early stages, researchers are doing experiments on how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can predict cancer, and the outcome is encouraging. The physicians say that AI can detect the cancer spot earlier before it develops in the next six years. Detecting cancer in its early stages can help the physician treat it with proper medication. AI will also calculate the cancer stages when they are not detected in CT or MRI scans. And it will also show the result, whether it is cancer or not.

So, new technology like Artificial Intelligence(AI) in the medical field can do impossible things, possibly especially in cancer, which can reduce cancer death rates drastically.

AI may also help physicians plan the treatment according to the reports and stages of cancer it predicts. This might be useful for the patient to avoid dangerous treatments like chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which have high side effects.