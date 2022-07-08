How to be smart with your Smartphones

By Anudeep Sharma Published: Updated On - 09:16 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: We have all heard of the saying “Health is wealth” but with the rise in cybercrimes all over the world, looks like there is a new variation of the saying – “Data is wealth”

Latest statistics suggest India is the second largest internet using nation with only China ahead in the list. Higher the internet usage higher gets the potential of being hacked and getting your data stolen.

With the less-secured Chinese smartphones dominating the Indian markets and no nation wide cyber security legislation, fraud is convenient for hackers and all the more a reason for internet users to be cautious.

Be Smart:

Stay updated

Not updating Security, software updates as soon as you receive them will cost you heavy, and lets the hacker breach your private data easily, So don’t hit the snooze button when you receive an update.

Prevention is better

Better safe than sorry, be careful before installing any apps, many applications available on Google’s play store and apple’s app store possess a serious threat to your data. Look at the developer, permissions the app requires and then proceed. Always opt for ‘switch off permissions for unused apps’ feature.

Safe journey

Surfing the internet is fun and useful but don’t get into trouble, most successful phishing attacks are carried out through malicious websites on World Wide Web which look legitimate. Think twice before clicking on links or opening sites. Prefer ‘https’ protocol websites for better safety, opting for ‘warn about malicious sites,’ blocking automatic updates and redirects will give you additional security.

Make them sweat

Make it harder for cyber fraudsters to get into your phone by being cautious.Using strong password with two-factor-authentication, avoiding ‘open wifi,’ opting ‘delete data after multiple failed login attempts,’ using security softwares like Avast, mcAfee etc will shield your device.