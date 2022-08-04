How to buy national flag online through ePostoffice at just Rs 25?

Hyderabad: You can now buy the Indian flag from an authentic government marketplace at just Rs 25. The Department of Post has announced an online sale of national flags through the ePostoffice portal – www.indiapost.gov.in, as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

“The department proposes sale of national flags under the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign from its ePostoffice Portal. The customer shall order on this portal and make payment; delivery of flags shall be effected from the nearest post office where flags are available,” the Department of Post said in an internal order.

The sale and distribution of the flag through the ePost office Portal commenced on August 1. According to the department, once an order was placed, no cancellation would be allowed. The delivery of the flag will be made free of cost to the customer by the nearest post office after payment is confirmed.

The post offices were urged to deliver the flags in the minimum possible time as the sale window is very narrow just before Independence Day.