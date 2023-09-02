Harish Rao congratulates ISRO for its maiden solar mission

The PSLV-C57 has placed the unmanned spacecraft into the halo orbit. And with this attempt, ISRO wants to monitor and study sun in more detail, including solar storms.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:40 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday hailed ISRO for successfully launching Aditya L1.

It was launched from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 11:50 am on Saturday.

Harish Rao took to ‘X’, formerly Twitter, to laud the efforts of ISRO and for making India proud.

“Many congratulations to team #ISRO for successfully launch of India’s first Solar Mission #AdityaL1Mission. Your efforts to drive India’s space research is commendable. After successful Chandrayaan-3, determined India continues its space exploration,” he tweeted

