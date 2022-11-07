Hrishitaa Bhatt visits Mahakal Temple with Madhur Bhandarkar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:45 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

The ‘Asoka’ actor Hrishitaa Bhatt visited the famous Mahakaleshwar temple for a quick darshan, along with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

Hyderabad: The ‘Asoka’ actor Hrishitaa Bhatt visited the famous Mahakaleshwar temple for a quick darshan, along with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. Both seek blessings of Baba Mahakal for their new upcoming project ‘India Lockdown’.

Hrishitaa will soon be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘India Lockdown’, playing a pivotal role. A source close to project also shared that the movie is really close to their heart and after a long time the director has come up with this special project.

Hence, leaving no stone unturned to make it a big success, the duo requested the priest of the Mahakal temple, Yash Guru, to perform a special puja abhishek.

The temple is said to be really popular and lucky for Bollywood stars, as a lot of them make sure to visit and seek blessings, for the success of their films.

Talking about her film, the four parallel stories explored are that of a father-daughter duo who are stuck in different cities during a crucial high point in the daughter’s life; ‘India Lockdown’ will exclusively premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5 on December 2.

On the work front, Hrishitaa was seen in ‘Cuttputlli’ opposite Akshay Kumar, and she is also a part of the TV series ‘Swaraj – Bharat ke Swatantrata Sangram ki Samagra Gatha’, where she will be playing the role of ‘Rani Lakshmibai’.