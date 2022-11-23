Zee5 Original film ‘India Lockdown’ receives a standing ovation at IFFI

Zee5 Original film ‘India Lockdown’ had its world premiere at IFFI ahead of its direct-to-digital Zee5 premiere on December 2, the cast and the crew received a stupendous response at the credible film festival further bolstering the film’s credibility and hype.

IFFI is held every year between November 20 and 28 and is conducted jointly by the Directorate of Film Festivals (under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the State government of Goa.

Just like in past editions, the 53rd edition is also seeing many renowned films make their debut, including ‘India Lockdown’. Director Madhur Bhandarkar along with the lead actors Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prateik Babbar and Sai Tamhankar received a standing ovation for their earnest work in the film. ‘India Lockdown’ is one of the most awaited films of the year and India’s first feature film on Covid pandemic.

The National Award-winning director said, “This was the first public screening of ‘India Lockdown’ and the thunderous response from the festival goers have uplifted my spirit. The performances of all actors have been applauded and this has given me an assurance that the film will be loved by people world over as it is real, relatable and raw.”

He also added, “Lockdown was struggle for everyone, but certain stories had to be narrated and documented. The movie is a product of my observations and portrays those untold stories that showcase a different side to human emotions – from uncertainty and anxiety to loneliness and survival instincts. I cannot wait for the world to see it on Zee5 on December 2.”