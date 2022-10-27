Human skeleton found in water tank in Sangareddy

10:52 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Sangareddy: The skeleton of a person was found in a water tank near a layout near Pati village of Patancheru Mandal in Sangareddy district on Thursday. The layout was developed by a real estate company.

Following information from workers employed by the company, the BDL-Bhanur Police removed the skeleton from the water tank and shifted it to the Area Hospital Patancheru.

The police suspect it to be a case of murder and said the person could have died at least three to four months ago. Investigation is on.