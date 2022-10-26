Sangareddy: Migrant worker from Assam kidnapped, sexually assaulted

Published Date - 08:19 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Sangareddy: BDL Bhanur Police have nabbed two persons on the charge of kidnapping and sexually exploiting a male migrant worker from Assam.

According to BDL Bhanur Inspector Vinayak Reddy, two accused persons Md Younis and Md Kaleem of Sadasivapet town had allegedly kidnapped the 28-year-old man from Assam on October 20 while the latter was going to work in the Pashamylaram industrial area. The accused had also demanded Rs 50,000 by calling the victim’s brother.

The victim escaped from the clutches of kidnappers and approached the BDL Police on October 21.

During the inquiry, the victim complained to the police that the two accused also had unnatural sex with him. The accused were arrested on Tuesday. They were sent to remand by a Sangareddy court on Wednesday.