Hyatt Place hosts regional food fest ‘Natu Ruchulu’ every Saturday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:00 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: Foodies can now experience their favourite delicacies of various regions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as Hyatt Place at Banjara Hills in the city is hosting a regional food fest ‘Natu Ruchulu,’ every Saturday.

Kick-started on July 16, the evening buffet includes the lavish spread of 14 main course dishes and five desserts, as well as four live counters. Every week, a different menu is served, curated from the dishes of various districts in both the states.

However, some of the all-time favourites that remain on the menu are Gutti Vankaya, Bamboo Chicken, Chepala Pulusu, Boti Curry, Liver Curry, and others, with desserts— Bobbatlu and home-made Sunnundalu.

There is also a section called ‘Amma cheti vanta,’ which is known for its home-dining experience and serves traditional home-cooked delicacies. The fest also offers alcoholic buffet packages.

