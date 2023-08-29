Food Awards: Hybiz TV honours winners of 51 food categories

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Hyderabad: Hybiz TV felicitated legends, who have been instrumental in bringing Hyderabad to where it stands now on the food graph, along with honouring winners of 51 food categories. Actors Hebah Patel and Surabhi participated in the awards ceremony.

The guests included Dr.Y. Kiron, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Bulgaria for Telangana and AP & CEO & Managing Director of Suchirindia, P Chandrashekhara Reddy, Sr. VP Sales & Marketing at Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt. Ltd, Suresh Rayudu Chitturi, MD-Srinivasa Farms Pvt. Ltd., Chairman of IAICC (Hyderabad Chapter) and President of International Egg Commission (IEC), Munagala Mohan Shyam Prasad, Managing Director of Tenali Double Horse Group and Saddi Venkat Reddy, President of Telangana State Hotels Association.

M.Rajgopal, Managing Director, Hybiz.tv & Telugu Now & Dr.J.Sandhya Rani. CEO Hybiz.Tv & Telugu Now also participated in the awards ceremony.

