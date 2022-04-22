Hybrid model to become post-pandemic new normal soon

Published Date - 11:07 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Hyderabad: Hybrid model could soon be the post-pandemic new normal for Hyderabad’s booming IT industry, given the huge support among the city’s techies for a mix of work-from-home and work-from-office modes. A hybrid system means those employees, who were feeling isolated and anxious at home and wanted to get back to the offices, can have some relief, while employees who had moulded their lifestyle to work from home and aren’t keen on returning to the office daily too can have some share of the pie.

“The first few months of work from home were a blessing in disguise for most of us. But over time, it started impacting our mental and physical health. Many of my colleagues started feeling anxious and lonely due to long hours at home. The concept of break time was becoming oblivious. The lack of human interaction was affecting my concentration and creativity. With hybrid, we are free to choose when to go to the office depending on workload,” says M Nishant, a team lead with a reputed IT company who has a 10-month-old toddler at home.

Another factor is that a mix will help new recruits to get a feel of office culture. As of now, many freshers and young professionals are finding it difficult to connect with the work culture and to interact with their senior colleagues and team leads. Many are confused about the right way and time to approach their managers.

“Since the time I joined my job, I went to the office only three times. So, I know I am missing out on the office culture and relationships. Hybrid work is good but we still need a mechanism in place to plan our work lives accordingly,” says 23-year-old Keertana Reddy.

With many employees also spending more time on travel due to traffic, hybrid seems to be a preferred option. “I spend almost four hours daily travelling to the office and back. So, hybrid mode gives me the flexibility to travel only two or three days a week thus reducing the stress of traffic and pollution,” says Bhanu Prasad, a 29-year-old project manager.

Many women employees are also betting big on hybrid model as it gives them flexibility and also provides some work-life balance. “While working from home, it was becoming difficult to manage both home and work. But hybrid gives us time to find a balance,” says Vinuthna, a 31-year-old IT employee.

