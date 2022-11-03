Hyderabad: 12-year-old girl dies while burning crackers on Diwali 

Hyderabad: A 12 year-old girl who sustained burns while lighting crackers on Diwali passed away while undergoing treatment Wednesday night.
According to the police, the victim G Bhagya Sree, a resident of Kachiguda, stayed along with her parents.
On Deepavali day, the girl was lighting crackers near the house and her clothes accidentally caught fire. After dousing the flames the family rushed her to a hospital where she was undergoing treatment.
The girl passed away on Wednesday night. The Kachiguda police booked a case.