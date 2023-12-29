| Tsrtc Unveils Plans To Lease Out Its Vacant Open Spaces Across Hyderabad And Secunderabad

TSRTC unveils plans to lease out its vacant open spaces across Hyderabad and Secunderabad

The available land areas range from 2.83 to 4.14 acres, offering ample room for potential lessees to establish or expand their businesses.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is inviting e-tenders for leasing out its vacant spaces across Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

With availability of lands in prime locations like Kachiguda, Medchal, Shamirpet, and Hakimpet, TSRTC is welcoming proposals for interested parties keen on establishing automobile service centers/showrooms, in-city warehouses, and logistics on the lands available for lease.

For more details regarding the tender process and application, interested parties can reach out to the Deputy Chief Personnel Manager at 9959224433 between 10:30 am and 5 pm.

The closing date for submitting tenders is January 18, 2024.

Available land for lease in different areas:

Kachiguda – 4.14 acres

Medchal – 2.83 acres

Shamirpet – 3.26 acres

Hakimpet – 2.93 acres