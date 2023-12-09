Yashoda Hospital launches Bone Marrow and Stem Cell Transplant Centre in Hitec City

The centre with state-of-the arts facilities will not only treat various types of blood cancers but also non-cancerous blood disorders.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:08 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Hyderabad: Yashoda Hospital, Hitec City, launched a Bone Marrow & Stem Cell Transplant Centre here on Saturday. The centre with state-of-the arts facilities will not only treat various types of blood cancers like Leukemia, Lymphoma and Multiple Myeloma, but also non-cancerous blood disorders like Aplastic Anemia, Immunodeficiency disorders, genetic and metabolic disorders.

The centre was inaugurated by Tata Medical Center, Calcutta, former director Dr. Mammen Chandy, and Navi Mumbai Attract Hospital deputy director Dr. Navin Khattry.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Chandy said blood-related cancers are among the leading health problems plaguing humanity. The blood cancers and blood disorders statistics show that 80,000 new blood cancers are diagnosed in India every year.

Yashoda Hospitals director, Dr. Pawan Gorukanti said the center is to emphasize the fact that not only are blood cancers completely curable but also patients can lead a normal life after successful treatment.

Senior hematologist and bone marrow specialist with Yashoda group of hospitals Dr. Ganesh Jaiishetwar said the center has been designed to meet the needs of future generations in cancer treatment.