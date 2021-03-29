Hyderabad: 15-yr-old boy feared drowned in quarry pit

Police said the boy, identified as Kaushik, a Class 10 student from Pragathi Nagar, celebrated Holi along with his friends until evening, after which they went to the quarry pit to clean themselves

Hyderabad: A 15-year-old boy, who went to take a bath after celebrating Holi, is feared to have drowned in a quarry pit filled with water in Mythri Nagar in Jagadgirigutta on Monday evening.

Police said the boy, identified as Kaushik, a Class 10 student from Pragathi Nagar, celebrated Holi along with his friends until evening, after which they went to the quarry pit to clean themselves.

“He was washing off the colors when he slipped and fell into the water and drowned as he could not swim. His friends tried to help him, but failed to rescue him,” police said, adding that swimmers were roped in to trace him.

