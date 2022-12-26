Hyderabad: 2022 to end on warmer note as winter chill takes break

The weather department has also forecasted mist in the city for the next four days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:53 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

The weather department has forecasted mist in Hyderabad for the next four days. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The year might end on a warmer-than-usual note in Hyderabad as day and night temperatures are expected to rise for the next four days, according to the weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H).

The average maximum daytime temperatures are likely to cross 30oC, while the temperature at night will hover around 18-19oC. Usually, temperatures begin to fall from the third week of December in the city. However, this year, maximum temperatures touched nearly 35oC.

Also Read Hyderabad tops in providing quality power and clean fuel in India

On December 24, Ameerpet reeled under intense heat with the mercury rising to a maximum of 34.6oC. Minimum temperatures at night were also crossing 20oC for the past few days. On Monday, it was 21oC while the maximum was 29.8oC in Hyderabad.

Cloudy weather compounded the situation as humidity levels stood above normal at 86 per cent. The weather department has also forecasted mist in the city for the next four days.

A similar weather pattern is expected to continue over the State, as Southerly winds that bring more moisture from the southern Bay of Bengal will keep the districts warm at night. There are no chances of any cold conditions or fall in the mercury till the month-end, according to the IMD-H. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 33oC and 20oC, respectively.