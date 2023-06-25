Hyderabad: 22 MMTS trains cancelled for one week

MMTS connects the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and the outskirts. The popular suburban trains cater to the needs of intra-city and suburban commuters.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:30 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Hyderabad: Due to infrastructural maintenance works over Hyderabad and Secunderabad divisions from some of the MMTS trains have been cancelled from June 26 to July 2.

The cancelled MMTS services include Lingampalli – Hyderabad (Train Nos: 47129, 47132, 47133, 47135 and 47136), Hyderabad – Lingampalli (Train Nos: 47105, 47108, 47109, 47110 and 47112), Umdanagar – Lingampalli (Train Nos:47165, 47211, 47214 and 47157), Lingampalli – Falaknuma (Train Nos. 47189, 47179), Ramchandrapuram – Falaknuma (Train No. 47177) and Falaknuma-Lingampalli (Train No: 47158 and 47156).