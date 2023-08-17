Hyderabad: 22-year-old woman killed in accident

Published Date - 11:00 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: A woman lost her life while her friend sustained injuries in a road accident at Madhapur on Thursday.

The victim, Sweeti Panday (22) a resident of Lower Tank Bund and a native of West Bengal, along with her friend Rayan Luke, were going on the IKEA flyover when the accident took place.

Luke was riding the scooter and Sweeti was pillion riding.

While travelling on the flyover, the driver lost control over his vehicle and hit the parapet wall of the flyover. “Luke fell on the flyover while Sweeti was thrown on the road below the flyover. She sustained injuries and rushed to hospital where she died while undergoing treatment,” said Madhapur Inspector, N Thirupathi. Luke is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A case is registered and investigation on.

