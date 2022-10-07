Green channel created for transporting live heart in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A donor heart from a 28-year-old brain dead road accident victim Nagaraj Yadav was transported in a green channel from Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Punjagutta for a heart transplant surgery on a 57-year-old heart failure patient on Friday.

The traffic police coordinated with officials from State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative to provide a traffic-free stretch between Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad and NIMS, Punjagutta from 9.30 am to 9.45 am on Friday.

On Tuesday, October 4, Nagaraj, a resident of Shankarampet mandal, Medak district, had sustained grievous injuries in an accident while he was riding a two-wheeler. The family members and friends of Nagaraj first shifted him to a local hospital and later to Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad for critical care treatment.

With his health condition not improving despite ICU care, the team of neuro-physicians from the hospital had to declare him as brain dead. Following a series of grief counselling sessions conducted by Jeevandan officials, the family members agreed to donate organs of the deceased.