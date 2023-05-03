Hyderabad: 27-year-old Woman dies in road accident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Hyderabad: A housewife died after being run over by a DCM vehicle at Bahadurpura on Wednesday.

A Madhavi (27), a resident of Mahabubnagar district was on the way to the city along with her husband, Srinivas to to consult a doctor. “When the couple reached Tadbun crossroads, a DCM hit the bike from behind following which the couple fell down. While Srinivas fell towards the roadside, Madhavi fell on the road and was run over by the DCM,” said Bahadurpura sub inspector, A Srikanth. She died on the spot.

On information, the Bahadurpura police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for post-mortem examination. A case is booked and the DCM driver taken into custody and vehicle seized.